Patrika group launches Keynote Salon

05 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Patrika Group launched launched Keynote Salon during Covid-19 period. In this initiative, Patrika invited prominent personalities from all over the country, which included Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of States, Ministers, CEOs of corporate houses to leading philanthropists and people who have different roles in nation-building.

Notes a communique: “Through Keynote Salon, Patrika provided a platform to common people to communicate with eminent personalities which went live on all Patrika Group Facebook pages. Our moderator chose the best of questions which were answered live by our guests. It was indeed an open dialogue, where guests through social media (Facebook) interacted with readers and viewers of Patrika Group.”