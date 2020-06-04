Outlook completes a month of Bollywood Talkies by Mitrajit Bhattacharya

04 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

In keeping with its growing digital presence, the Outlook group added a new Bollywood interview series with senior mediaperson, columnist and author Mitrajit Bhattacharya. The show airs every Friday at 9pm on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube apart from the Outlook website. Currently on to its fifth episode, each show has Bhattacharya conversing with film personalities such as Neeraj Pandey, Kabir Khan, Taapsee Pannu, and Adil Hussain.

Said Shrutika Dewan, Vice President Brand Marketing of the Outlook Group: “Since 25 years now, Öutlook has been synonymous with serious and credible journalism. Through Bollywood Talkies with Outlook, we deep dive into the world’s biggest cinema, their protagonists and behind the scenes”

“Added Bhattacharya: “We are trying to create a show which is all encompassing – mainstream to niche, that covers all kinds of cinema. Of course, we will have A lister actors and directors from the Hindi and regional movie industries. Longform and indepth, this show aims to have freewheeling conversations with the movers and shakers of Indian movies on the highlights of their careers, craft of acting and direction, and their favourites from the world of cinema. There is no show like this on any platform currently, entertaining and archival both at the same time.”