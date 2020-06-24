Odiya actor Babushaan Mohanty is brand ambassador of ITC agarbattis

23 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Mangaldeep, ITC’s Agarbatti brand, has roped in Odia actor Babushaan Mohanty for its agarbatti offering – the ‘Mangaldeep – Jagannath Temple’ agarbattis.

Said Ravi Rayavaram, Chief Executive, ITC’s Agarbatti Business: “Babushaan will be endorsing the most divine agarbatti offering specially crafted for Lord Jagannath’s devotees called ‘Mangaldeep – Jagannath Temple’ agarbatti. We are happy that more local hands are joining for Mangaldeep’s mission of bringing home the divinity of Jagannath Puri temple. We are also very grateful of ORMAS and Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri who hailed the baton with us last year to launch this divine product for lacs of Lord Jagannath’s devotees. Babushaan, a devotee of Lord Jagannath and one of the most loved person in Odisha was a perfect fit for the brand to take this mission to every house in Odisha.”