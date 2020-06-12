Nu-Shakti urges people to #PutImmunityFirst

12 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Given the need to fortify one’s immunity, Nu-Shakti has launched its #PutImmunityFirst campaign urging people to “focus on boosting their immunity through adequate intake of nutrients”.

Said Alok Kohli, Business Director – DSM India: “It is imperative to focus on the right habits and the right diet. With Nu-Shakti’s #PutImmunityFirst campaign, we are creating greater awareness about the role that key nutrients play in improving people’s immunity, health and well-being.”

Nu-Shakti products included fortified rice, atta (flour) and a beverage mix.