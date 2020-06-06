Nagarjuna Cement signs Varun Tej as brand ambassador

05 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Nagarjuna Cement has announces it has signed on board Telugu actor Varun Tej Konidela as its brand ambassador. Nagarjuna Cement looks to redesign its communication strategy to a more modern and vibrant approach with this partnership.

Speaking on the association, K. Ravi, Managing Director, NCL Industries Limited said: “We are happy to bring on board a talented actor such as Varun Tej Konidela to be our brand ambassador. His vibrant and relatable personality resonates well with audiences across all demographics, who we aim to connect and engage with through our brand campaign. We look forward to him representing our brand as the face of this upcoming campaign.”

Discussing the association, Naveen Saxena, Founder of Trinity Prime Media Solutions said: ”Nagarjuna Cement is an extremely popular and powerful brand in south India. We are working with them to redesign their entire communication strategy and hence partnering with one of the biggest stars, Varun Tej, played an important role to re-energize the brand. The upcoming campaign will feature great creative work targeted towards a broader target audience.”

Nagarjuna Cement is a power brand and with Varun Tej on board, the brand intends to penetrate into new markets and connect with a wide customer base.