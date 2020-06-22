MullenLowe Lintas Group announces #UnLockdown as a matter of #Pride

22 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

MullenLowe Lintas Group has launched an advocacy campaign with ‘Differences Make Us Who We Are’, a diversity and inclusivity statement that is part of a larger initiative focusing on gender identity, sexual orientation, LGBTQIA+ definitions and inclusive language. The group has outlined policies and practices which are inclusive of the LGBTQIA+ community in line with MullenLowe Group and IPG’s global guidelines.

Expressing his views about equality and inclusivity, Virat Tandon, Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group, said: “The Pride month is a way to spotlight the importance of diversity and help create much-needed awareness of and sensitisation around this subject, not just in our organisation, but also in our circle of influence. We’ve reaffirmed our commitment to provide a work environment conducive for all and to help include the LGBTQIA+ community through ongoing conversations, workshops, and relevant work. Encouraging diversity enriches our organisation and makes us all better at what we do.”

MullenLowe Lintas Group has rolled out programmes celebrating Pride Month, educating its employees about various aspects of inclusiveness and the importance of LGBTQIA+ inclusivity. Kickstarting the Pride Month is a film collaboration between Mullen Lintas and Chrome pictures.

Talking about encouraging and fostering an environment for inclusivity, Heather Gupta, Group HR Director, MullenLowe Lintas Group, added: “We already have a clear commitment to equality for all, and we work hard to ensure a supportive and harassment free environment for our employees. However, we can do more, and our conversations with activists and members of the LGBTQIA+ community this PRIDE month have helped bring real awareness of some of the areas in which we can do better.”