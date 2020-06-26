Motilal Oswal AMC launches ‘The Minimalist Investor’ campaign

26 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Motilal Oswal AMC has come up with a campaign promoting Index Funds titled ‘The Minimalist Investor’. The campaign attempts to educate investors about the emerging Index Investing category by using the concept of Minimalist Investing.

Said Ramnik Chhabra, Executive Director Marketing at Motilal Oswal Financial Service Ltd: “There is an innate similarity between Index Investing and the minimalism trend. Both rely on simplicity of choice, frugality in approach and are good for you over a period of time. This metaphor is what we decided to leverage to educate investors about the emerging Index Fund category in Mutual Funds”