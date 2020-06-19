Mother’s Recipe launches social media campaign

19 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

FMCG brand Mother’s Recipe has launched a social media campaign titled ‘Your Traditions Our Pickles’ to revive the emotions of tradition. The campaign was launched with a purpose to strike a chord with its consumers amidst the pickle season. Triton is the creative agency and Social Panga is the social media agency.

Said Sanjana Desai, Executive Director, Mother’s Recipe – Desai Foods: “We have launched the campaign ‘Your Traditions Our Pickles’. The idea spurted when we realised that our culinary traditions cannot be contained by the threat of a virus, why should we miss out on the taste of tradition this summer? With all our campaigns we have always believed in striking an emotional chord with our consumers and their treasured memories. We have over 50 variants of pickles available for every taste. There are no added preservatives, no artificial colours, its made the traditional way with lots of love. ‘Pesh hai wohi ghar wala swad, wohi summer wala swad’