Mogi to launch branded OTT app

25 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Mogi, an AI-enabled video tech startup, has announced the launch of a white label solution with which content companies can launch their branded app and start monetising via subscription or ad revenue streams.

Commenting on the announcement, Vikrant Khanna, Co-founder and CEO of Mogi said, “Mogi is a cutting edge, AI based video tech start up that has the vision to be a catalyst in this process and democratize the OTT industry, with the launch of our white label OTT solution we wish to empower companies that are creating content to start monetizing it by launching their own branded app in just 24 hours. The best part is there is there is no upfront cost for it, they can simply pay per use ie. based on the number of hours of content they stream. We are already finding tremendous interest across content genres such as media, entertainment, sports, religion, education & training, not just from India but the overseas markets as well”.