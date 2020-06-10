Mirum implements marketing automation solution for NIIT

09 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Skills and talent development major NIIT has commissioned Mirum to implement its marketing automation solutions from the Salesforce Marketing Cloud suite.

Said Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India: “NIIT is a leader in skill development space and it is a great experience to work with them. Mirum has been one of the early providers of marketing automation services in India and is now a Salesforce go-to-partner for marketing cloud implementations. We have brought to the table our eight years of experience, to provide a seamless marketing automation solution for NIIT.”