Mirum appoints Kalpesh Patel as Director of Martech

25 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Mirum India has appointed Kalpesh Patel as Director of Martech Services. Besides leading the Salesforce practice, Patel will also lead other areas of practice such as Sitecore, SEO, UX_UI in addition to other CMS and e-commerce solutions. He has been with Mirum for over four years and was leading the technology practice.

Commenting on the appointment, Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India, said: “Kalpesh is a very passionate and detail-oriented leader. He brings both: the emotional quotient required to run and manage a large team; and the discipline and processes required to ensure flawless and timely delivery. Post COVID, we expect to see an accelerated requirement for digital transformation for businesses. And under Kalpesh’s leadership, we are set to deliver the same for our clients”

Added Kalpesh Patel: “With the Martech vertical, Mirum India has now combined all the offerings which brands need on their digital transformation journey. I am excited to leverage my experience in delivering technology solutions for domestic and global clients, to add value to the Martech vertical. I am looking forward to my new role and keen on contributing to the success of Martech and the organization.