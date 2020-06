Media Tribe will handle digital & creative mandate for Mumbai Press Club

15 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Media Tribe, the digital media agency, has won the digital and creative duties for the Mumbai press club. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office.

Said Rima Mishra, co-founder of Media Tribe: “We are excited and happy to receive this opportunity and to work alongside with all the prominent and aspiring journalist and most importantly to be a part of the RedInk awards.