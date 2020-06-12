Media Moments wins digital mandate for Pure & Sure

12 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Marketing communication consultancy Media Moments has bagged the digital mandate for Bengaluru-based food brand – Pure & Sure.

Said Sandeep Sreekumar, Managing Director of the Bengaluru-based Media Moments: “We are delighted to have won the digital mandate for Pure & Sure. Pure & Sure demonstrates utmost dedication towards sustainable farming methods to keep up the harmony between human and the natural world. We are confident that our innovative digital offering based on brand vision will translate the brand love on new-age digital platforms and create meaningful experiences for the consumers.”