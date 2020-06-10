McCann releases new campaign for Dabur

09 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

McCann has released a new TV and digital campaign for Dabur that, as a communique notes, “reaffirms its 135-year-old legacy of protecting the health and well-neing of every Indian household.

Said Mohit Malhotra, CEO, Dabur India: “As a brand, Dabur evokes feelings of Trust, Health and Well-Being in the minds of our consumers. This campaign reflects our Ayurvedic and Indian heritage, and our strong sense of pride about ‘Made in India, by Indians, for Indians’. As India now moves forward on the mission to rebuild and emerge from the challenges and uncertainties of COVID-19, Dabur also reaffirms its commitment of being ‘dedicated to the Health and Well-being of every household’.”

Added Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann WorldGroup: “With the legacy and the trust that brand Dabur enjoys, it is best poised to deliver the attributes New India needs on its journey to become a leader of this new era. This sentiment has been expressed in “Mitti se judey hum, Barsoon se saath khadey hum” campaign.”