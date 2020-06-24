Maybelline partners Indigo for digital communication & e-commerce content

23 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

As part of the mandate, Indigo Consulting will strategically manage Maybelline New York’s digital and social media campaigns and support the e-commerce content efforts. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch, and will be serviced out of Indigo Consulting’s Mumbai office.

Said Vaidehi Vimadalal, General Manager, Maybelline India: “We are really excited to have Indigo on board with us. They have been doing some great work across their various clients and we are confident that they will help us achieve our vision on the brand which is to become the #1 Make up brand in India. Looking at the shift that the industry is seeing right now and how dynamic things are especially on digital and ecommerce, to have a partner like Indigo, which has been one of the front runners in digital+tech, we are sure that we will see some great work and campaigns in the coming years.”

Commenting on the account win, Rajesh Ghatge, CEO, Indigo Consulting added: “The makeup category in India is on the threshold of new leadership. We are excited to partner with Maybelline in their journey to this pole position. Engagement & commerce on digital, and innovation driven by technology is gaining tremendous momentum. We are excited to get an opportunity to combine our collective capabilities across data, creativity and technology to provide Maybelline New York, with the velocity it needs to aggressively take over the Indian market. We look forward to ‘Making It Happen’”