Max Life unveils ‘Bharose Ka Number’ TVC

26 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Max Life Insurance has unveiled its newest ad campaign ‘Bharose Ka Number’ highlighting the company’s performance in claims paid ratio in the last five years.

Said Aalok Bhan, Director and Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life: “Claims and life insurance can sometimes be difficult to comprehend, but we believe this to be the most apt time to make the two topics relatable and relevant for our customers as financial protection is paramount in our current reality. Delivering the same message in a lighthearted father-son banter through the means of our newly launched TVC, we wish to create greater customer awareness of the importance of claims paid ratio that one must trust when buying a life insurance policy. At Max Life, our claims paid ratio or Bharose Ka Number is the ultimate hallmark of our credibility and trust, and reflects our promise to our customers, reassuring them of the kind of security they can expect should an eventuality arise.”.

Added Rohit Malkani, National Executive Creative Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi: “The ‘Bharose ka Number’ project as it has come to be known, is our very first project with Max Life. The entire process from pitch to execution, was done on video calls, con-calls and online groups. It’s been an exhausting but fabulous collaborative experience with a marketing team that has backed us to the hilt. And while we couldn’t have asked for a better beginning to the relationship, I say: the best is yet to come!”