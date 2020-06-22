Manforce Condoms Unveils #BetterEndings Campaign for Father’s Day

22 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Given that couples spent a lot of time together in the Lockdown, Manforce Condoms has come up Manforce flavoured condoms with reference to the Father’s Day campaign to drive home the point that all this pleasure should not be had without protection.

The #BetterEndings campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Grapes Digital. Said Shradha Agarwal, Co-founder and COO of the agency: “Keeping in mind the current pandemic situation: ‘quarantine babies’ and with population increasing day by day, Father’s day is the best occasion to warn men against the fatherhood situation that they will land in if they do not use protection. We recommend using Manforce condoms because trust us it’s great to have a kid, but it’s also a responsibility, if you are not ready. So, who doesn’t like the ending, we have a better one and for all those who do, Manforce Condoms wishes them Happy Father’s Day!”

Adde Joy Chatterjee, DGM, Mankind Pharma: “We always drive awareness towards safe intimate relations. Through this campaign we want to promote #BetterEndings of the intimate moments between the couples. This campaign is an initiative to reach out to the masses to apprise them that we all should have fun and make the most of this time of being together, but let’s be cautious and take necessary preventive measures.”