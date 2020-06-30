Mahindra Lifespaces appoints Viral Oza as CMO

30 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of Mahindra Group, has appointed Viral Oza as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Commenting on the appointment, Arvind Subramanian, MD & CEO-Designate, Mahindra Lifespaces, said: “The addition of a seasoned leader like Viral to our management team will significantly add to Mahindra Lifespaces’ strengths as one of India’s most trusted real estate companies. Viral brings a perfect mix of organisational leadership, marketing innovation expertise and global brand-building experience that will strengthen the effectiveness of our sales efforts and partnerships, while driving customer experience excellence.”

Added Oza: “I am thrilled to join Mahindra Lifespaces’ executive team, especially at a time when the Company is poised for strategic growth in its key markets. I look forward to being a part of the growth journey of all the Company’s brands that have created a space in the minds and hearts of both retail and corporate customers.”

Oza was until recently Chief Marketing Officer at Lodha Group.