Luminous & 82.5 campaign on World Environment Day

09 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

It was World Environment Day on Friday, June 5 and inverter-makers Luminous unveiled a campaign by the Ogilvy group’s 82.5 Communications.

Said Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, 82.5: “We thought it apt to use the device of ’reverse poetry’ to spread the message of reversing the damage we have caused to our planet. This message is more relevant than ever this year as we have experienced both the ill-effects of a ‘disturbed nature’ as well as proof of how quickly it regenerates when left in peace.”