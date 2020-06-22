L&K Saatchi & Saatchi drives away with Porsche India’s mainline & digital mandate

22 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Luxury carmaker Porsche has roped in L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to manage its communications mandate comprising both mainline and digital responsibilities. The agency won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch and will manage it out of its Mumbai office for a period of two years.

Porsche India is a division of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited and is the sole importer for Porsche’s range of sport luxury cars – including the iconic 911, Boxster, Cayman, Macan, Cayenne and Panamera.

Sharing his views on the appointment, Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India said: “We are thrilled to welcome L&K Saatchi & Saatchi on board as part of our team. In today’s age, it is critical that we partner with an agency that creates integrated solutions, which will help us connect with our audience at multiple platforms and touchpoints. We are confident that L&K Saatchi & Saatchi with its digital first, data-led approach will be able to help us build a stronger brand narrative and engage with audiences across various mediums.”

On winning the mandate, Charles Victor, Executive Director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi added: “We are so excited to welcome Porsche India into our agency. It is a true Lovemarks brand, and a lot of us have spent our careers hoping we will one day work on this brand. We believe our digital-first thinking and data-driven approach to communication will help the brand create the right ripples. We have a huge challenge ahead of us and are looking forward to partnering Pavan and his team to achieve great success in the future.”