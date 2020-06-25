Livogen executes #RahoStrongIronStrong campaign

25 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Livogen Tonic, a nutritional supplement from Procter & Gamble Health Limited (eka Merck Limited) – announced the launch of #RahoStrongIronStrong — a campaign designed to help women recognise the early symptoms of iron deficiency and take appropriate steps to overcome them.

Said Milind Thatte, P&G Health’s Managing Director: “Livogen Tonic’s new initiative #RahoStrongIronStrong seeks to empower women to be at their best by helping them recognise the symptoms of iron deficiency in daily life, and the actions they can take to prevent and overcome these through a balanced diet and right supplementation.”