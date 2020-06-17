Jersey new campaign draws attention to building immunity with milk

16 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Creamline Dairy Products Limited (CDPL), a leading dairy player in Southern India and a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet, today launched a television campaign that highlights building immunity of the entire family with milk and milk products. The TVC is created in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Speaking about the campaign, Raj Kanwar, CEO, Creamline Dairy said: “A protein-rich diet is known to help in building immunity and dairy products are an easy and affordable way to add them in our daily diet. Health and wellbeing of the family is a top priority for everyone today. The TVC aims to highlight the wide range of dairy products available under brand Jersey and showcase multiple ways to integrate them as an important source of nutrition in our daily diet for building immunity.”

Added V Seshagiri Rao, Sr. Partner, R K Swamy BBDO Advertising agency, Hyderabad: “Being a preferred dairy brand, especially for mothers, for over 25 years, it was imperative that JERSEY connect meaningfully with its consumers in these trying times. The campaign will help strengthen the brand’s diverse range and help build further equity in the health and immunity space, something that will remain a primary consumer concern for the foreseeable future.”