Jaslok Hospital hires Genesis BCW for PR & Comms

25 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Genesis BCW has announced its appointment as communications partner for Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre. The business was won following a multi-agency pitch in April.

Said George Alex COO, Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre: “The ongoing pandemic has created a huge burden on the healthcare infrastructure in India. We remain firm in our commitment to provide patients with the best-in-class medical facilities and healthcare services required to diagnose and treat the most complex and challenging illnesses. We are excited to work with our new communications partner, Genesis BCW, to leverage their expertise to achieve our goals.”

Added Deepshikha Dharmaraj, CEO, Genesis BCW: “At a time when the pressure on India’s healthcare system is at an all-time high, we are honored to be chosen as Jaslok Hospital’s PR & communications partner,”. “It is with much pride that we take on this opportunity to support our frontline health workers by using our creative and strategic approach to communications to deliver results that have real and lasting impact.”