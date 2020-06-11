Jack in the Box wins Mars Petcare mandate

11 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Jack in the Box Worldwide has won bagged the digital mandate of Hyderabad-based Mars Petcare in a multi-agency pitch. The agency will handle the digital duties of three of their leading products – Pedigree, Whiskas and IAMS. The mandate includes creative duties, content creation, social media and SEO services. Jack in the Box Worldwide, will elevate/build the brands presence across leading social media platforms and help expand the brands to reach out to newer target audiences.

Speaking on the win, Rishi Sen, Managing Partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide said: “We are extremely excited to partner with Mars Petcare to drive their digital initiatives in India. The pet care market in India is rapidly growing at a CAGR of 13.9% and we see this as an opportunity to position Mars Petcare right at the top of the awareness funnel. In the next 12 months, we will focus on driving top-of-mind recall and commerce through content and collaborations.

Added Ganesh Ramani, General Manager, Petcare – Mars International: “Jack in the Box stood apart with their strategic thinking and creative capabilities. The pet care industry is growing at a rapid pace and partners just like JITB can bring agility with the right strategic acumen to the table. We look forward to creating some memorable campaigns together in the months to come”