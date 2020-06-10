It’s Just A Period, says Stayfree to families across India

09 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

With nearly two million girls experiencing their first period during the lockdown, a new digital film encourages families to talk more openly about periods and support them in this journey

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, Stayfree unveiled a new digital video that invites families to change the way they approach the period conversation.

Said Manoj Gadgil, Vice President Marketing, Johnson & Johnson Consumer division: “This World Menstrual Hygiene Day is a reminder to us all that the onus of normalising the first period experience for every young girl lies with all of us. And during pandemics when she doesn’t have access to her teachers for information, families can and must play the most important role in this. Today is just a first step towards creating that awareness and Stayfree® commits to help young girls and their families in this journey.”