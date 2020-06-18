iProspect India & Essilor launch the #SeeGoodDoGood campaign

18 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Essilor has partnered with iProspect India, the digital agency from Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN), to launch the #SeeGoodDoGood campaign.

Executed by iProspect India, #SeeGoodDoGood is an initiative by the brand to support the livelihoods of the sales staff at optical stores. The agency’ is assisting Essilor to disseminate the brand’s first-of-its-kind initiative in the optical industry across India, digitally. It is pertinent to note here that the agency’s Bengaluru office assisted to churn out supportive communication pieces for the campaign.

Talking about the initiative, Krishna Kumar Revanur, Branch Head – South, iProspect India said: “Digital medium is helping brands to communicate during such difficult times. We are happy to partner with Essilor on their latest campaign.”

Added Maarten Geraets, CEO – South Asia, Essilor: “By leveraging the digital medium, we want to reach out to the ones affected by the pandemic and help as many as possible. #SeeGoodDoGood campaign is one of our several initiatives that is meant to support our partners in trade to relaunch themselves post the Covid-19 crisis. The campaign will help the stores revive and support their staff as we drive more footfalls to the store. We are all together in our efforts to fight the current crisis and everyone – brand or an individual – need to help and support each other.”