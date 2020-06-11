Indigo elevates Jose Leon to COO

Indigo Consulting, Publicis Groupe’s leading digital business and marketing transformation company, has elevated Jose Leon to Chief Operating Officer. Leon will continue to report to Rajesh Ghatge, CEO, Indigo Consulting.

Leon joined Indigo Consulting in 2017 from Adobe. Commenting on his elevation, Ghatge said: “Soon after my joining Indigo Consulting, I was clear of needing a transformational leader to partner me in our endeavour to build on the organisation’s strength and transform it into a data-led, creative fuelled, technology driven digital solutions provider for our clients. Over the last few years, Jose has collaborated with me in executing on this vision. Powered by fantastic talent, today we deliver excellence on very large marketing and technology mandates for number of brands across categories. Jose has played a pivotal role in introducing new services and growing marquee businesses. Given the unprecedented challenges that we face in the business environment, we feel that we are just in the right place to add tremendous value to our clients. We are launching sector -specific technology enabled products and solutions across platforms fintech , omnichannel and content velocity.It is just the time for Jose to take over a larger role and lead the next wave of innovation and growth at Indigo Consulting.”

Added Leon on his elevation: “When I joined the company, I saw great potential in executing transformation across Talent and Technology at Indigo Consulting to drive superior value for our customers. It has been an exciting journey thus far and in the new role, I look forward to continuing our relentless drive to deliver excellence across our product and service offerings. The next wave will see a launch of a series of innovative products and further deepening of expertise across sectors. The current challenge has deepened our resolve to partner our clients and help them cope and win.”