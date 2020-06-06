IdeateLabs strengthens top deck am in Mumbai

05 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

IdeateLabs has appointed two Senior Creative Directors to ots team – Sajid Dadarkar and Ashwini Vyas. Among their various other responsibilities, the duo will be instrumental in charting a creative strategic roadmap for the agency and transforming the communication approach for its accounts.

The duo would be reporting to Porus Jose, who has been promoted to the role of Chief Creative Officer for the agency. Jose has been with IdeateLabs for more than 4 years and has driven creative practice with a team of more than 110 people reporting into him.

Said Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs:, “Team IdeateLabs has always been the hub of creative professionals. Porus is an integral part of the think tank at IdeateLabs and has contributed immensely to the growth of the agency. Adding Ash and Sajid to the team will up the ante of our creative offerings. The idea is to make them the brand custodians, and inculcate the sense of ownership, accountability and responsibilities in the creative function. They will be the driving force in taking our clients from ‘satisfied’ to ‘delighted’. I’m sure, the team will benefit immensely from this senior leadership, led by Porus”.

generations of creative minds”.