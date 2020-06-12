Hyper Connect Asia to collaborate with BSConsult

12 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Hyper Connect Asia has announced a collaboration with Beerajaah Swain Consulting, a growth marketing agency ledddd byyyyy Beerajaah Sswain. Hyper Connect Asia has been working with start-ups and scale-ups in the Direct-to-consumer (D2C) space.

Commenting on this partnership, Ankur Pujari, Co-founder and Business Lead at Hyper Connect Asia said: “We believe that Beeraajah would help us expand our portfolio in the D2C space which has been our business focus for the last 6 months. He brings in an ideal mix of experience and strategy along with a deep understanding of data analytics. This category is set to explode and we have already added five brands in the D2C space where two are from the House of Marico and three national and international .”

Added Sswain: “D2C is on the rise in Asia and we will have more brands jumping on the D2C bandwagon post COVID world. I have been working with a lot of start-ups as well as scale-ups and branding & strategic thinking is a huge opportunity area where D2C brands will have to invest if they have to fight for the mind-space of the consumer and Hyper Connect Asia is doing some great work in this space. So it’s a match of head and hearts.”