HUL’s Ouch Mummy is Kantar’s 9th most effective ad

11 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Hindustan Unilever’s ‘Ouch Mummy’ creative for Bru Instant has ranked #9 amongst the top performing global TV ads for 2019. It’s the only ad from India to win an award across all categories- TV, Digital and OOH/ Outdoor – in Kantar’s inaugural Creative Effectiveness awards.

BP’s Blind Date (Spain), Milka’s Christmas ad Give to those who give the most (Germany) and HSBC’s CSR Birmingham (UK) are the most effective ads from around the world in 2019 in these new awards that were set up to celebrate the world’s best performing ads across the three key media channels based on actual consumer feedback.

Here’s what a communique noted:

Spanning three categories (digital, print/out of home and TV) and from 78 different markets, the winners represent the most creative and effective work from over 10,000 ads tested with consumers in 2019 using Kantar’s Link creative testing, which measures any advert’s potential to deliver against short and long-term brand goals. These first award winners perform in the top 4% for short-term sales likelihood, and the top 1% for long-term brand building when measured against the Link database of over 200,000 ads analysed over the past 30 years. The winning ads are all at least twice as likely to drive sales than an ad that performs at the median evaluation score and ten times more likely than a weak ad.

The winners show that distinctive creative is central to advertising success, falling in the top 15% of ads for distinctiveness in Kantar’s database. In a world flooded with content, brands need to ensure their advertising captures people’s attention.

Digital effectiveness: Engage don’t enrage

Analysis of the digital category revealed the most effective ads reward the viewer with entertaining content that breaks through the ‘ad filter’ in consumers’ minds and compels them to view it. Milka’s Christmas ad Give to those who give the most tops the digital ad awards, demonstrating the power of storytelling for driving engagement by evoking strong emotions. The beautifully touching film, centred around a strong, seasonally relevant message of thoughtful gifting, was created in partnership with the European Union of the Deaf and promotes inclusion in a very moving way.

Digital Ranking Brand Ad Name Agency Country 1 Milka Milka Christmas: give to those who give the most Wieden + Kennedy, Amsterdam Germany 2 Google App Search the lyrics with Google Zula Alpha Kilo Indonesia 3 Dulux Let’s colour experiment: escalator Road 381 UK

Print & Out of Home ads: Spark a response in seconds

The winners here illustrate the power of creative to deliver an instant impression about the brand. Immediate impact is essential as consumers give just seconds of their time to print and out of home (OOH) ads, in which the content needs to communicate its message or hook the viewer in for longer.

HSBC evokes an immediate emotional reaction through its winning OOH execution. The shocking statistic that 1 in 45 people living in Birmingham have no address, therefore can’t have a bank account, a job, or a home, helps highlight the work the bank is doing to support the local community. The impact of the message is heightened by delivering it in situ enabled by the medium of OOH.

Print and OOH Ranking Brand Ad Name Agency Country 1 HSBC HSBC CSR Birmingham Wunderman Thompson UK 2 Estrella Damm Silja &Rosàs UK 3 Camden Hells Juicer static Forever Beta UK

Top-performing TV ads tell great stories

The TV winners demonstrate the continued sales-generating and brand-building ability of broadcast content, particularly when strong distinctive assets are weaved into great emotional story telling. Crowned as Kantar’s most powerful TV ad of 2019 globally, BP’s Blind Date is a great example of how a distinctive approach to a category can create differentiation. The ad shows how a functional message can be intrinsically sewn into an amusing, brand-centric story that is quite different to what you would expect to see from the category.

TV Ranking Brand Ad Name Agency Country 1 BP Blind Date Ogilvy&Mather Spain 2 Tim Hortons Ask a Timbits Kid Zula Alpha Kilo Canada 3 Unox Tijden veranderen TBWA Netherlands

Said Daren Poole, Global Head of Creative at Kantar: “The first ever Kantar Creative and Effective awards showcase some of the most impactful advertising work from around the world. The commonality across all the winning ads is distinctiveness, and how strongly the brand is integrated into the narrative. Our winners – real consumers’ favourites – take on many forms and employ a range of creative tactics to convey their message; proving there is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach that can be employed to achieve great content. Interestingly, many of the winning ads in Kantar’s Creative Effectiveness awards are heart-warming stories or contain humour, in contrast to the broader industry trend, which is to incorporate humour less.” Just over one third (34%) of 2019’s adverts were intentionally light-hearted or funny, compared to more than half (54%) of ads evaluated by Kantar in 2000.