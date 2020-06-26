Hindustan Liquids awards Kaizzen the PR & Digital mandate for Perrier

By A Correspondent

Hindustan Liquids, the sole exclusive importer of Perrier in India, has appointed Kaizzen with the PR and digital mandate iconic French carbonated water Perrier. The mandate encompasses devising a creative and engaging communications strategy to strengthen brand awareness in India, by building and reinforcing the brand’s presence in digital and media communication verticals.

Said Chandni Kohli Dhall, CMO, Hindustan Liquids on appointing Kaizzen: “As we are targeting the F&B sector in India for the next few years, we were looking at a partner who would understand the technicalities of this sector and accordingly customize a communications strategy for us. We look forward to a long-term and mutually beneficial relationship.”

Added Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen: “We are very pleased to get this opportunity to manage the media and digital communications mandate for an iconic global brand like Perrier. As Perrier’s communication agency in India, we look forward to applying our strategic expertise to execute innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that will positively impact the Perrier business in India. Over the past twelve years, Kaizzen has established itself as a leading multi-practice and full-service PR and Digital Media Agency. B2C is one of our strong practice areas, and the current mandate will help consolidate this practice even further. The account will be lead out of Kaizzen’s Mumbai office.”