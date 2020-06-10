Hindu wins two awards at INMA Global Media Awards 2020

09 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

The Hindu group won two awards at the International News Media Association (INMA) Global Media Awards 2020. The group secured the first place for its campaign ‘Cadbury Sweet Kondattam’ for Client Mondelez India in the category ‘Best Idea to Acquire or Retain Advertising Clients’ and the second place for ‘Stay home. Stay vigilant.’ campaign for ‘Best Initiative in response to COVID-19’.

Said Anil Viswanathan, Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India: “Our partnership with The Hindu helped in continuing our mission to become a part of the cultural fabric of Tamil Nadu. Cadbury Sweet Kondattam was an initiative jointly conceived by Mondelez and The Hindu to make Cadbury and chocolate integral to snacking and sweet occasions in the city. The initiative was very successful and The Hindu was instrumental in bringing local insight and execution muscle to deliver scale and noticeability in Chennai,”

Added Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group said: “As an organisation, we have understood our consumers well – be it informing, engaging or entertaining them. Through our integrated solutions, we enabled our client Mondelez India to connect with the people of Tamil Nadu. Through ‘Stay home. Stay vigilant.’, we continued to be with our readers as we face the biggest tests of our time. We are happy about the wins at INMA 2020 Global Media Awards as they validate our constant efforts to be consumer-centric. This is yet another encouragement to keep us going as there is much to do in the times to come – to rise up with hope!”