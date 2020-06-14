Hindu partners Taboola

12 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading digital player Taboola has announced an exclusive partnership with The Hindu. The partnership will see The Hindu using Taboola’s discovery platform across all of its regional sites on mobile and web to maximise traffic, and increase audience engagement and monetisation. The partnership, notes a communique, has already helped The Hindu increase its revenue by 34% year-on-year and increase Click Through Rate (CTR) by 55%.

Said Pradeep Gairola, VP & Business Head – Digital at The Hindu: “Our partnership with Taboola has been great, and we’re impressed with the value they have been able to add in terms of user engagement, product experience and revenue. We appreciate the team at Taboola for being so agile & proactive in nurturing this relationship & helping us reach our goals.”