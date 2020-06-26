Havmor launches #HavmorUnlockChallenge

26 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

After its digital campaign ‘Sabse Pehle Kya Karega?’, Havmor Ice Cream has launched a campaign titled #HavmorUnlockChallenge. The brand has associated with over 150 artists and influencers pan-India where they are sharing their most awaited activity post the lockdown through their respective social media handles.

Said Shekhar Agarwal, Head of Marketing – Havmor Ice Cream: “Taking the earlier campaign a little further, this time we have launched #HavmorUnlockChallenge where we are asking everyone, what is the first thing they would like to do post the lockdown. We have also associated with artists and influencers across different platforms who are sharing their ideas on what they would like to do, in the most jovial way. Ice-cream is a source of happiness and by doing this, we are planning to add one more scoop of happiness to our consumers.”

Influencers and popular celebrities from Gujarat including Malhar Thakar, Arohi Patel, Yash Sone and others have been a part of this campaign. Additionally, Kritika Sharma, Eshanya Maheshwari, have been engaging with their followers while enjoying a scoop of Havmor ice-cream through short videos.