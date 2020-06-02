Hansa Customer Equity names Neeraj Pratap Sangani as COO

02 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Hansa Customer Equity Pvt Ltd, part of the R K Swamy Hansa Group, has appointed Neeraj Pratap Sangani as the Chief Operating Officer.

Commenting on the appointment, S Swaminathan, Co-founder & CEO of Hansa Cequity said: “Neeraj is a big believer of the Hansa Cequity vision and has been working relentlessly to drive thought leadership, client-centricity culture, execution focus & process excellence. He has more than 25 years’ experience in business & marketing consulting, brand building, strategic marketing, and digital marketing. He has strong domain knowledge of Customer Experience Management, having developed and executed data-driven marketing programs, data integration projects including customer life cycle management, customer segmentation and customer engagement programs for clients across different verticals.”

Added Shekar Swamy, Group CEO of R K Swamy Hansa said: “Neeraj moved to Hansa Cequity three years ago from R K Swamy BBDO. We have seen him grow in professional capability for 20 years. He is well placed to execute the Group vision of the emerging convergence of technology, analytics, digital & marketing services for brands and companies. With his energy and focus, Hansa Customer Equity will continue to serve clients well.”