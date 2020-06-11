GroupM integrates ITV & Kinetic under Ajay Mehta

11 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

GroupM has announced that Ajay Mehta will Managing Director of Cinema (ITV) and OOH (Kinetic). Prior to this Mehta was MD of ITV. Mehta will also be joining the GroupM India Executive Committee (ExCo).

Speaking on the development, Prasanth Kumar – CEO, GroupM South Asia said: “We are fortunate to be the leaders in both cinema and OOH practices and our goal and vision is to make it stronger and bolder. Our belief in OOH and Cinema related solutions for brands continue to be strong and while we are going through tough times, it is important to prepare as well as strengthen our offering. Ajay in his leadership role will focus on integrating the teams and prioritise focus on larger returns for clients and brands, shaping solutions that would provide an edge for our clients by collaborating with multi avenues like digital, technology and other media opportunities. I am confident his entrepreneurial skills and collaborative nature will help and lead the teams to larger strength.”

Added Mehta: “I am very excited with this opportunity. The coming together of the two businesses is a huge opportunity for us to create new strengths and to be valued partners for our clients by delivering result -oriented solutions for them. I look forward to working with the two teams and to contribute to the growth of the business.”

All the ITV teams along with the Kinetic leadership team will report to Mehta while he will continue to be based out of Gurugram and will report into GroupM CEO Prasanth Kumar.