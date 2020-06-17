Geometry Encompass launches Pro.digi to “enable human connections in a virtual world”

16 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

WPP agency Geometry Encompass has announced the launch of its DLX (digital live experience) practice Pro.digi, to help brands “connect with their consumers in the virtual space”.

Said Roshan Abbas, Founder at Geometry Encompass: “Given the seismic shift that experiential marketing is witnessing, it is imperative to create new and engaging environment for our consumers. The digital screen is the new currency for experiential, through Pro.digi we create data driven and digital experiences to create lasting brand engagement for our audiences”.

Added Ranjit Raina, CEO, Geometry Encompass: “The pandemic has ushered in digital transformation at a scale never seen before. Through our early experiments in the virtual space we are convinced that it is possible to stay real in the virtual world and enable human connections. Commerce is so much more than just a transaction and Pro.digi aims at creating solutions for real growth”