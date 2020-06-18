Gemius Design Studio bags Surat police mandate

17 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Marketing and branding agency Gemius Design Studio bags creative and digital mandate for Surat City Traffic Police, the government body that manages the traffic for four zones of Surat and is responsible to manage over 32 lakh vehicles on the roads of Surat.

Said Prashant Sumbe, DCP, Surat City Traffic Police: “With the growing urge of Digital interactions and communication, Surat City Traffic Police department found it apt to explore the domain of Social Media to establish a connect with the citizens. Through the means of infographics, content creation and interactive dialogue with the citizens, we intend to create an online community which can eventually lead to better practices and execution of rules among the city. Our creative approach has been on the lighter note so as to attract the millennial audiences and be connected with the youth.”

Added Saurabh Pacheriwal, Co-founder and Captain, Gemius Design Studio: “We were glad to know that the responsibility of Surat’s Traffic Department is in such fine hands. We were surprised with the approach the officials, especially DCP, had towards bringing in new age technology to interact with the citizens. We are glad they chose us to take care of their digital duties and campaigning. We are working on creating interactive and informative content which can act as a one-point source of information in the longer run”.