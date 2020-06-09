Future Generali gets WYP Brand Solutions as integrated agency

08 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

WYP Brand Solutions has been awarded a fully integrated creative mandate which includes ATL, BTL, Digital, Social and Performance Marketing for insurance firm Future Generali.

Said Tejas Mehta, CEO, What’s Your Problem:“Though cluttered, the General Insurance category is under leveraged in our country. Thanks to multiple initiatives, the rise of online marketplaces, various other governing factors; category is poised for 15-20% growth. Future Generali India Insurance with its challenger mindset and disruptive line up of products is perfectly placed to ride this wave. At WYP, we are always looking for opportunities to partner brands that are seeking disruptive solutions which help them solve unique problems and ways to overcome exciting challenges. We strongly believe disruption led by new age marketing is the key when it comes to challenger brands Thus we at WYP are thrilled to partner Team Future Generali.”

On appointing WYP for the integrated marketing mandate, Future Generali’s Ruchika Varma, added: “We wanted a creative partner that will help us eliminate the monotony revolving around insurance messaging. The idea was to onboard a partner that could break down complex products for the consumer and help drive category education, while at the same time create brand preference for Future Generali. With WYP, we found a partner who brought in a fresh approach which was in sync with the roadmap for the brand.”