Flite releases new digital campaign

19 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

After refreshing its logo, Relaxo Footwears has released a digital campaign titled. #RishtoKiFlite

Said Gaurav Dua, Executive Director (Sales & Marketing), Relaxo Footwears Limited: “The lockdown period has forced us to slow down our usually hectic pace and obverse the small blessings around us that have always been taken for granted and most often, ignored. This pandemic has taught us to savour the little joys of family life that are the true gems to be treasured. Flite attempts to draw the customers into this realm of positivity with this film”.