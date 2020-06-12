Flite has a new logo

12 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Footwear brand Flite has refreshed itself with a new visual identity. With actor Ranever Singh as the brand ambassador, the 15-year-old brand offers a range of footwear for men, women and children.

Commenting on the same, Gaurav Dua, Executive Director, Relaxo Footwears Ltd: “Flite is a brand of semi-formal footwear from the house of Relaxo. Positioned as youthful, stylish and comfortable, the concept resonates well with the target group, which has high aspirations, is ambitious and believes in the idea of now is the time for me to soar high. What has been remarkable in the new identity is the fact that it ticks all the requisite dimensions of brand expression without diluting the essence that current audience was familiar with for decades”