Flipkart launches #AaoPhirPakdeRaftaar campaign to motivate sellers

25 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has released a new campaign – “#AaoFirPakdeRaftaar” – to mark the beginning of the new phase post the nationwide lockdown.

The campaign, which pivots around an anthem of “AaoPhirPakdeRaftaar”, induces a sense of togetherness and imparts hope and trust to the local seller community in India.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director & Head – Marketplace, Flipkart said: “Our sellers are an integral part of our marketplace business and this period has been a challenging time for them, their families and their workforce. As the country imbibes the model of a ‘new normal’ and businesses begin to adjust their operations, we want to ensure that our seller community is equally motivated and driven to play their roles in this pandemic. We wanted to reiterate our commitment towards their business development and hence this campaign has been developed to motivate them in this journey.”