Eros Now inks partnership with Vayam Tech

18 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Eros Now has announced its agreement with Vayam Technologies Limited to distribute the OTT platform across districts of Uttar Pradesh through its Common Service Centres (also known as Jan Seva Kendra).

Commenting on the deal, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said: “The alliance between Eros Now and Vayamtech is a result of our common belief in using the power of the internet to offer the best services to customers across India. The people of rural India are increasingly using the internet for their daily needs, and it has now become imperative for businesses to offer rural audiences with seamless access to services. Eros Now’s distribution through Vayamtech network of common service centres will offer the massive audience base the best of online video streaming service.”

Added Jitendra Tiwari, Executive Director, Vayamtech: “OTT platform’s across India are witnessing huge demand and adding Eros Now in Vayamtech’s services will result in revenue yielding for the brand by benefiting the customers with easy access to online entertainment. Uttar Pradesh is a massive market and our common service centres across 21 districts in the state is an ideal model for the delivery of the entertainment platform.”