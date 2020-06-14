Eros appoints Shikha Kapur as COO, Studios

12 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Eros International has announced the appointment of Shikha Kapur as Chief Operating Officer, Studios of its majority-owned subsidiary, Eros International Media Limited.

As COO, Kapur will be responsible for leading the growth of the studio business at Eros. She will be responsible for feature films, web originals, and other differentiated content in India along with managing marketing and revenues for the film slate. She will also lead talent and partner relationships.

Commenting on the appointment, Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO-India, Eros International Media Ltd. said: “Shikha has a leadership track record of bringing marketing innovation and business understanding that we believe is critical to lead our studios business. Her vast experience and enviable track record will benefit in driving the company’s goals. I look forward to working closely with her in her new role as COO and wish her all the best.”

Added Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Group: “Shikha has the perfect blend of diligence and passion, and I welcome her to the Eros International family as she joins us in the new growth phase.”

Commenting on her new role, Kapur said: “I am excited for the new journey ahead of me. The entertainment business is going through a radical transformation and I am looking forward to collaborating with the exceptional leadership team at Eros and leading the vision for a new era in storytelling. Together we envision to deliver a global entertainment brand immersed in creativity, powerful storytelling and innovation.”