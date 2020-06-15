Eris Lifesciences gets Boman Irani as brand ambassador

15 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Eris Lifesciences has announced association with actor Boman Irani for its Circa range of devices. The association is aimed at highlighting importance of an accurate and validated BP monitoring device.

The focus of the campaign is to encourage hypertensive patients to measure their blood pressure at home using a validated device while making an appeal to share their readings with doctor. The campaign theme #ShareYourPressure, urges users to stop worrying about getting false reading and trust the device to share their pressure.

Said Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Eris Lifesciences: “Hypertension therapy is our second largest therapy and with cardiovascular being the No. 1 Chronic therapy, we are upping our ante by closing the loop with one of the most validated device for blood pressure management. We have world class data in the form of ‘India Heart Study’ conducted on the same ‘Circa’ device further validating our commitment to hypertension therapy. With Boman Irani on board, we feel this partnership with the brand will increase awareness around Home Blood pressure monitoring (HBPM) and bring more people to target Blood pressure.”