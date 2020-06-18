eBay launches #LocalToGlobal campaign

eBay in India has launched its #LocalToGLobal campaign to encourage Indian MSMEs to expand their businesses globally. The campaign was kickstarted by highlighting ‘India Se Duniya Tak’ narrative with a series of specially curated creatives across its social media handles.

Said Pavan Ponnappa, Head – Growth Categories, Shipping & Marketing at eBay: “eBay has been at the forefront of fostering the culture of entrepreneurship in India. The #LocalToGlobal campaign aims to highlight the potential for Indian products, build awareness among Indian small and medium businesses of this opportunity and the role that the eBay marketplace can play in realizing this business opportunity. There has been a seismic shift in consumer behaviors in the wake of the COIVD 19 pandemic that is seeing growing demand for e-commerce across the globe and Indian MSMEs should capitalize on this by expanding their businesses, thus giving a much-needed push to the economy. We are glad that our marketing service provider Clevertize has been able to translate our vision into this precursor campaign and bring it alive in the most creative fashion”.

Added Sagar Nidavani, CEO, at Clevertize: “What started as a small topical idea to support #VocalforLocal translated into a beautiful extension called #LocalToGlobal. If [the] 21st century belongs to India, Export has to take the center stage. The campaign captured the imagination of the Indian sellers and got many of them to aspire to sell their products across 190 countries through eBay marketplace platforms. The campaign has reached more than 1 Million Indian Sellers already, with many of them expressing their interest to sell on eBay. This is a step towards establishing eBay as the preferred platform to export for Indian sellers”.