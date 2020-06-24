Dollar focuses on ‘duke in distress’ in campaign by Lowe Lintas

24 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Leading hosiery brand Dollar has undergone a makeover. The brand’s new identity is a result of a a brand architecture exercise led by LinConsult, the strategic consulting division of MullenLowe Lintas Group. To promote the new face of the brand, a campaign conceived by Lowe Lintas Kolkata was released soon after.

Said Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited said: “Our new vision focuses on ‘Wear The Change’ which is aligned with our business ethics to constantly innovate and keep up with the trends and changing consumer needs. The reinvigorated brand identity will provide a new dynamism to the business profile internally, to the end customers and stakeholders.”

The campaign film featuring Akshay Kumar is directed by ad-film maker Shiven Surendranath. Commenting on the campaign, Janmenjoy Mohanty, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas added: “These are fascinating times. We are perhaps living through every cliché about change we had ever heard. If ever there was a time to embrace change and new thinking, it is now. Dollar’s new point-of-view reflects this and urges us to begin from within and wear the change we’d like to see in the world.”