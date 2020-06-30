Disney+Hotstar to release films starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt & others

30 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Starting July 24, Disney+Hotstar Multiplex will release a slew of potential blockbuster Hindi movies on its popular OTT platform. The films and the performers include: Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase amongst others.

Existing subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium and Disney+ Hotstar VIP can enjoy these blockbuster movies at no additional cost to their existing subscription. Non-subscribers can simply purchase an annual membership of Disney+ Hotstar VIP at Rs 399 to catch all these movies and other fare.

The first movie of Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex will be Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and to commemorate his contribution to Hindi cinema, this movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.

Said Uday Shankar – President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India: “At Disney+ Hotstar, we firmly believe in pushing boundaries to achieve the unexpected. A few years ago, we took an audacious step of bringing sports closer to people by streaming it live on mobile devices – a move that forever changed the course of live sports in India. Today, as we launch Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex, we find ourselves yet again at the cusp of making a revolutionary change by bringing the biggest Bollywood movies directly to millions across the country. We are happy to partner with the best directors and most talented actors; and provide them with a platform to present their masterpieces.”

Speaking about this initiative and its effect on the overall industry, he further added, “Theatres are a special experience. So, they will always exist and thrive. But the potential of the industry can’t be capped by the number of release windows and theatres available. Our initiative will dramatically increase the number of films that can be made, giving film-lovers more films to enjoy and the creative community more films to make. We firmly believe that this will generate a massive momentum for more and different kinds of films to be made in India. It’s a win-win for all.”