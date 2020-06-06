Digital campaign with #AtHomeWithOreo

05 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Biscuit brand Oreo introduced a digital campaign titled #AtHomewithOreo to help consumers spark their innovative plugs and drive creativity with Oreo cookies. Commenting on the campaign, Sudhanshu Nagpal, Associate Director – Marketing (Biscuits), Mondelez India, said: “As concerns around the spread of COVID-19 continue to increase, we realised how the new normal was taking a toll on people’s lives amidst the pandemic gloom and the monotony of the homebound life. With Oreo our goal has always been to bring families closer through playful moments, and the current scenario proved to be fitting to reinvent our strategy while infusing a sense of normalcy and fun with the country’s favourite cookie. #AtHomeWithOreo was yet another attempt to bring people together and support families by breaking them away from the tedium of isolation through an array of engaging activities. As the lockdown continues, we only aim to amplify our connect with the consumers through the campaign and provide them avenues to keep their innovation plug sparking at all times.”

Added Mark Mcdonald – Executive Vice President And Head Of Creative, India, Digitas: “Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, it’s clear that peoples’ desire to connect, share and innovate, has not dampened. If anything, it’s on the rise.

Said Rajdeepak Das, Chief Creative Officer – South Asia and Managing Director – India, Leo Burnett: “Work From Home has created a major imbalance between work and home. Although we are spending more time at home, we are actually spending less time with our kids because of all the added house work and office work. Children on the other hand feel that since parents are at home they should be spending more time with them playing. With our ‘At Home With Oreo’ campaign we want to encourage parents to consciously take time out and have some playful moments with their kids cooking, creating and playing inside their homes.”