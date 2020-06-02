Dhara supports ‘Be Vocal About Local’

02 Jun,2020

By A Correspondent

Taking a cue from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent address emphasising on ‘Be Vocal About Local’, Dhara has launched its latest campaign – Zara Sa Badlaav. As part of this campaign, the brand has launched an anthem Zara Sa Badlaav, in association with Radio Mirchi.

The campaign has been conceptualised and brought to life by Wavemaker India. The anthem is supported by prominent RJs of Radio Mirchi stations from across Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Assam. The anthem features Parzan Dastur, the cute young boy from the iconic ‘jalebi’ advertisement of Dhara, as he re-enacts his iconic scene from the decade-old advertisement.

Talking about this campaign, Dinesh Agrawal, Business Head – Dhara said: “The idea behind conceptualisation of this campaign is to inculcate the habit of buying Indian brand and being vocal about it within our consumers. The campaign tells us as to how a little change can bring-in a lot of changes for the country as a whole. Reliving our first campaign, our viewers take a dip in past by watching this video.”

Added Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker: “Dhara has been an established household brand for years now. We wanted to re-iterate the brand promise along with ‘Be Vocal About Local’ messaging. We believe, #ZaraSaBadlaav is beautiful reflection and rendition of these two messages together. We are absolutely thrilled to bring this campaign alive along with Radio Mirchi and hope to reach millions of households.”

Talking about the campaign, Shivangini Jajoria Regional Director – North & East, of Radio Mirchi said, “Mirchi has always been at the forefront in helping brands to achieve their objectives by conceptualizing solutions as per the need of the hour. Patronizing locally manufactured products is the need of the hour and the Mirchi influencers have come together to lend their voice to this initiative. In our effort to support “Be Vocal Buy Local” initiative, Mirchi has partnered with Dhara Cooking Oils & Wavemaker to spread awareness. I would like to thank the team at Dhara Cooking Oils & Wavemaker for their unequivocal support and I look forward to many such partnerships with them in the future.” #ZaraSaBadlaav #DeshKiDhara #BeVocalBuyLocal